Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 1,708 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF $JPST

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 118,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,708 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Strategent Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Strategent Financial LLC now owns 349,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,694,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657 shares during the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 674,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,184,000 after buying an additional 179,002 shares during the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 135,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,862,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the period. Clear Point Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Point Advisors Inc. now owns 64,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 16.6% in the second quarter. Plotkin Financial Advisors LLC now owns 104,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after acquiring an additional 14,939 shares during the period. 2.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPST opened at $50.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.30 and a beta of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.62. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a twelve month low of $50.30 and a twelve month high of $50.78.

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

