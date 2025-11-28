Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 2,384 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH

Colonial Trust Advisors lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,608 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,384 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $13,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 102,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. Embree Financial Group raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Embree Financial Group now owns 58,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,608,000 after purchasing an additional 13,336 shares during the period. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.2% in the second quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 15,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the last quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 16.4% during the second quarter. 49 Wealth Management LLC now owns 315,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,598,000 after buying an additional 44,504 shares during the period. Finally, Greenfield Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 86,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. 14.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $65.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.15 and a fifty-two week high of $68.20. The company has a market cap of $101.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $64.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.58.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.