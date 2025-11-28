Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 2,732 Shares of Phillips 66 $PSX

Colonial Trust Advisors trimmed its position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 6.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,063 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,732 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $4,780,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Phillips 66 by 238.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,239 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 7,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.0% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 88,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,980,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 3.4% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 43,884 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $644,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Phillips 66

In related news, CFO Kevin J. Mitchell sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.00, for a total transaction of $4,140,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 89,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,388,398. This represents a 25.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vanessa Allen Sutherland sold 4,393 shares of Phillips 66 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $615,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 34,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,842,180. This represents a 11.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 64,986 shares of company stock worth $8,955,291. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX opened at $135.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50 day moving average is $134.51 and its 200-day moving average is $127.67. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $91.01 and a 1-year high of $143.25. The firm has a market cap of $54.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.38. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 1.12%.The company had revenue of $33.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Phillips 66 Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 17th will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Phillips 66’s payout ratio is presently 131.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on PSX. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 10th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $132.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 17th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 15th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and thirteen have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.71.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

