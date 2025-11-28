Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 712 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN

Colonial Trust Advisors reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,019 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 712 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $7,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Texas Instruments by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 95,447,320 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,816,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,426,360 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,224,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,595,478,000 after buying an additional 279,755 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 21,915,824 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,938,274,000 after acquiring an additional 428,356 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,836,310,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 14.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,624,568 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,448,335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Christine Witzsche sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.31, for a total value of $164,310.00. Following the sale, the vice president owned 20,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,421,098.51. This represents a 4.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald Kirk sold 9,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.33, for a total value of $1,621,676.70. Following the sale, the director directly owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,723.21. This represents a 40.08% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on TXN. Bank of America cut Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $190.00 in a report on Monday, October 13th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $196.00 to $175.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $170.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and six have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $165.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $170.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.90. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.95 and a 1 year high of $221.69.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 21st. The semiconductor company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.48. The company had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 30.41%. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 1.130-1.390 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 31st were paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.4%. This is an increase from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 103.84%.

About Texas Instruments

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.