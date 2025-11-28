Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 943 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Posted by on Nov 28th, 2025

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:VFree Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $28,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of V opened at $334.10 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.82 and its 200-day moving average is $347.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa (NYSE:VGet Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

