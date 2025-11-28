Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 943 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 81,461 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 943 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 2.4% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $28,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Keystone Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Family Legacy Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Harbor Asset Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 82.0% in the second quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 91 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of V opened at $334.10 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $299.00 and a 12-month high of $375.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $339.82 and its 200-day moving average is $347.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $608.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.01. Visa had a net margin of 50.15% and a return on equity of 60.31%. The business had revenue of $10.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 10,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $3,575,385.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,117. This trade represents a 95.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lloyd Carney sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.48, for a total value of $302,832.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,468 shares in the company, valued at $830,432.64. The trade was a 26.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 24,042 shares of company stock valued at $8,175,152 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on V shares. Morgan Stanley set a $398.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Visa to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 23rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Erste Group Bank cut shares of Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Macquarie dropped their target price on Visa from $425.00 to $410.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.00.

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

