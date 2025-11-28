Colonial Trust Advisors Sells 981 Shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC $ETN

Colonial Trust Advisors lessened its position in shares of Eaton Corporation, PLC (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the period. Eaton comprises 1.3% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Eaton were worth $16,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETN. Correct Capital Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Eaton by 2.4% during the second quarter. Correct Capital Wealth Management now owns 3,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,230,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Eaton by 52.8% during the 2nd quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $269,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton by 42.7% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waterloo Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 15.8% in the second quarter. Waterloo Capital L.P. now owns 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares in the last quarter. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ETN opened at $342.54 on Friday. Eaton Corporation, PLC has a 52-week low of $231.85 and a 52-week high of $399.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $133.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $367.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $356.21.

Eaton Announces Dividend

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.01. Eaton had a return on equity of 23.91% and a net margin of 15.11%.The firm had revenue of $6.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.09 billion. Eaton has set its Q4 2025 guidance at 3.230-3.430 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 11.970-12.170 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Corporation, PLC will post 12.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 6th. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.60%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Eaton from $344.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Eaton to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Eaton from $425.00 to $432.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Rothschild Redb raised Eaton to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their price target on Eaton from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $401.50.

In related news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $339.89 per share, for a total transaction of $67,978.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,956. This trade represents a 100.00% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired 500 shares of company stock worth $174,389 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

