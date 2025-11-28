Colonial Trust Advisors Trims Stake in The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Colonial Trust Advisors cut its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,645 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Walt Disney were worth $10,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.2% in the second quarter. Kondo Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 7,317 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC raised its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,606 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Financial LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Apollon Financial LLC now owns 6,086 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Stock Up 0.1%

Walt Disney stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $110.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $114.91. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $80.10 and a 1-year high of $124.69. The company has a market cap of $184.67 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Walt Disney Announces Dividend

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The entertainment giant reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $22.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.78 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 12.22%.Walt Disney’s revenue was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a yield of 139.0%. Walt Disney’s payout ratio is currently 21.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $141.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Friday, October 17th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen lowered Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $159.00 to $152.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Eighteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.41.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

