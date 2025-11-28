Corcept Therapeutics’ (CORT) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $145.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Get Corcept Therapeutics alerts:

CORT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Corcept Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Corcept Therapeutics

Corcept Therapeutics Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $79.80 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 70.62 and a beta of 0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $78.26 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. Corcept Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $117.33.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.02). Corcept Therapeutics had a net margin of 18.51% and a return on equity of 20.10%. The firm had revenue of $207.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.78 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Corcept Therapeutics’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Corcept Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Corcept Therapeutics will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Corcept Therapeutics

In other news, insider Sean Maduck sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total transaction of $1,479,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $584,816.96. The trade was a 71.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.65, for a total transaction of $368,250.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 10,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,901.05. The trade was a 32.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 263,900 shares of company stock valued at $20,373,338. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Corcept Therapeutics

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt boosted its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics by 883.0% during the 2nd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 19,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after buying an additional 17,660 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 234,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $26,801,000 after acquiring an additional 11,898 shares in the last quarter. Iron Gate Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corcept Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust boosted its stake in Corcept Therapeutics by 299.0% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 150,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $11,076,000 after acquiring an additional 113,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,353 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,437,000 after acquiring an additional 10,320 shares in the last quarter. 93.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Corcept Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated engages in discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of severe endocrinologic, oncologic, metabolic, and neurologic disorders in the United States. It offers Korlym tablets medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous cushing's syndrome; and who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Corcept Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corcept Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.