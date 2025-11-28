Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,210,311 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,249 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $112,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Credo Technology Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 32.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Credo Technology Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Main Management ETF Advisors LLC now owns 11,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 69.2% in the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. 80.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Credo Technology Group from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, October 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Credo Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, September 28th. TD Cowen began coverage on Credo Technology Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a research note on Tuesday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Credo Technology Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.36.

In other news, Director Pantas Sutardja sold 1,875 shares of Credo Technology Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $355,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,893,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,116,011,669.15. This trade represents a 0.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Manpreet Khaira sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.67, for a total value of $748,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 58,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,766,770.58. This represents a 7.86% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 973,161 shares of company stock valued at $149,011,579 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Credo Technology Group stock opened at $164.01 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $152.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.26. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a 1-year low of $29.09 and a 1-year high of $193.50. The company has a market cap of $28.37 billion, a PE ratio of 244.79 and a beta of 2.62.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $223.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.63 million. Credo Technology Group had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 19.02%. Credo Technology Group’s revenue was up 273.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 EPS. Credo Technology Group has set its Q2 2026 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd provides various high-speed connectivity solutions for optical and electrical Ethernet applications in the United States, Taiwan, Mainland China, Hong Kong, and internationally. Its products include HiWire active electrical cables, optical digital signal processors, low-power line card PHY, serializer/deserializer (SerDes) chiplets, and SerDes IP, as well as integrated circuits, active electrical cables.

