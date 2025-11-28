Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW Shares Sold by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW – Free Report) by 49.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,058 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 55,016 shares during the period. Boston Partners’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $27,905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new position in Curtiss-Wright during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 155.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Flaharty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Curtiss-Wright in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 82.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $625.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Curtiss-Wright from $565.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered Curtiss-Wright from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $457.00 to $502.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $562.83.

CW opened at $563.74 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $554.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $501.28. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a 1-year low of $266.88 and a 1-year high of $612.28. The company has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.12. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The firm had revenue of $869.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $869.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 12.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 28th. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.82%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services mainly to aerospace and defense, commercial power, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

