Dave Inc. $DAVE Shares Sold by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dave Inc. (NASDAQ:DAVE – Free Report) by 42.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 196,201 shares of the fintech company’s stock after selling 143,278 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Dave were worth $52,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Dave by 4,933.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the fintech company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Dave in the second quarter valued at about $85,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dave during the second quarter worth about $141,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dave during the second quarter worth about $208,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dave during the second quarter worth about $213,000. 18.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DAVE opened at $213.13 on Friday. Dave Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.46 and a 52-week high of $286.45. The company has a quick ratio of 8.69, a current ratio of 8.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12 and a beta of 3.89.

Dave ( NASDAQ:DAVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The fintech company reported $4.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $1.95. Dave had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 65.86%. The firm had revenue of $150.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $153.09 million. Dave has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dave Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dave announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the fintech company to repurchase up to 5.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CEO Jason Wilk sold 81,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.28, for a total value of $18,812,264.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 217,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,167,419.12. This represents a 27.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Yadin Rozov sold 4,726 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.06, for a total value of $1,077,811.56. Following the sale, the director owned 75,197 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,149,427.82. This trade represents a 5.91% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 226,943 shares of company stock worth $50,301,987 over the last ninety days. 28.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DAVE. Weiss Ratings lowered Dave from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Monday. Lake Street Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $308.00 price target on shares of Dave in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Benchmark upped their price objective on Dave from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Dave in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Dave from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $304.25.

Dave, Inc is a digital banking service. Its products include a budgeting tool to help members manage their upcoming bills to avoid overspending, cash advances through its flagship ExtraCash product to help members avoid punitive overdraft fees, a Side Hustle product, where Dave helps connect members with supplemental work opportunities, and Dave Banking, a modern checking account experience with valuable tools for building long-term financial health.

