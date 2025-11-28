Deere & Company $DE Shares Sold by Advisors Asset Management Inc.

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 30.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,434 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,753 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $4,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mid American Wealth Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $25,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Deere & Company by 2,750.0% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 57 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in Deere & Company by 406.7% during the 2nd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 76 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John C. May II sold 11,106 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.08, for a total value of $5,553,888.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 112,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,235,496.24. This trade represents a 8.99% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DE opened at $469.95 on Friday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $403.01 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $467.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $490.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $127.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.19.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.96 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $12.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.77 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 11.72%.The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 19.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Thursday, November 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $543.00 target price on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $565.00 to $530.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $491.00 to $487.00 in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $519.85.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

