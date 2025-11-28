Defense Stocks To Research – November 25th

Get alerts:

Boeing, GE Aerospace, and Keysight Technologies are the three Defense stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Defense stocks are shares of companies whose primary business is supplying military and national-security products and services—such as weapons, aerospace systems, cybersecurity, logistics and defense technologies—to governments and contractors. Investors often view them as relatively stable because of long-term government contracts and steady defense spending, though they remain exposed to political risk, budget changes and program delays. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Defense stocks within the last several days.

Boeing (BA)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

GE Aerospace (GE)

GE Aerospace (also known as General Electric) is a company that specializes in providing aerospace products and services. It operates through two reportable segments: Commercial Engines and Services and Defense and Propulsion Technologies. It offers jet and turboprop engines, as well as integrated systems for commercial, military, business, and general aviation aircraft.

Keysight Technologies (KEYS)

Keysight Technologies, Inc. provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Communications Solutions Group and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

