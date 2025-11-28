Docusign Inc. $DOCU Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,447,894 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,993 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Docusign were worth $112,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hemington Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Docusign by 318.1% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of Docusign during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Docusign in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Docusign by 864.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Docusign in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $68.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.78, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.17. Docusign Inc. has a 12 month low of $63.50 and a 12 month high of $107.86.

Docusign ( NASDAQ:DOCU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. Docusign had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The firm had revenue of $800.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $780.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Docusign has set its Q3 2026 guidance at EPS. FY 2026 guidance at EPS. Analysts anticipate that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Docusign from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Docusign in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group set a $95.00 target price on Docusign in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Docusign from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, September 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Docusign from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and sixteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $94.14.

In related news, CRO Paula Hansen sold 6,000 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $427,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive owned 58,968 shares in the company, valued at $4,206,187.44. The trade was a 9.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James P. Shaughnessy sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.19, for a total value of $533,925.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 55,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,946,915.98. The trade was a 11.92% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 102,533 shares of company stock worth $7,709,933. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

