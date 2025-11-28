Douglas Dynamics, Inc. $PLOW Shares Sold by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Free Report) by 81.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,874 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 44,271 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Douglas Dynamics were worth $291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Douglas Dynamics alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the second quarter valued at $216,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Douglas Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Douglas Dynamics by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,281,587 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $67,238,000 after purchasing an additional 8,584 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,413 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 47.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Path Partners LLC now owns 16,031 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,146 shares during the last quarter. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson set a $39.00 target price on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Douglas Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Douglas Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.00.

Douglas Dynamics Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PLOW opened at $32.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $746.99 million, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.01 and a 200-day moving average of $30.46. Douglas Dynamics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.30 and a 52-week high of $34.25.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The auto parts company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 11.38%.The business had revenue of $162.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.27 million. Douglas Dynamics has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.850-2.250 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th were paid a $0.295 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 16th. Douglas Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 67.05%.

Douglas Dynamics Profile

(Free Report)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.