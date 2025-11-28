Dover Corporation $DOV Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 170,750 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,083 shares during the quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned 0.12% of Dover worth $31,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dover in the second quarter valued at about $274,135,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in Dover by 46.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 901,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $165,158,000 after buying an additional 287,362 shares in the last quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Patrick M Sweeney & Associates Inc. now owns 1,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dover by 69.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 6,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dover by 211.2% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 6,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 4,223 shares during the period. 84.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DOV opened at $186.28 on Friday. Dover Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $143.04 and a fifty-two week high of $222.31. The company has a market capitalization of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.04.

Dover ( NYSE:DOV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter. Dover had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 28.37%.The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Corporation will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 28th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.79%.

A number of analysts have commented on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird set a $235.00 target price on Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. UBS Group set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Dover from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Dover from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dover has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.27.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

