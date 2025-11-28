Dropbox, Inc. $DBX Shares Sold by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in Dropbox, Inc. (NASDAQ:DBX – Free Report) by 10.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 38,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,489 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Dropbox were worth $1,090,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Dropbox during the second quarter worth approximately $1,404,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Dropbox by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 48,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 5,136 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 9,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dropbox by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,544,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,202,000 after purchasing an additional 157,148 shares during the period. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Dropbox during the first quarter worth $2,027,000. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dropbox Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Dropbox stock opened at $29.67 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.89. Dropbox, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $33.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Dropbox ( NASDAQ:DBX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $634.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $623.59 million. Dropbox had a negative return on equity of 49.51% and a net margin of 19.87%.The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Dropbox has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Dropbox, Inc. will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded Dropbox from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. Wall Street Zen raised Dropbox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Dropbox in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Insider Activity

In other Dropbox news, insider Ashraf Alkarmi sold 10,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $294,659.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 435,810 shares in the company, valued at $12,716,935.80. The trade was a 2.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William T. Yoon sold 7,142 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.19, for a total transaction of $208,474.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 206,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,019,795.32. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,939 shares of company stock worth $10,241,445. Insiders own 29.95% of the company’s stock.

About Dropbox

Dropbox, Inc provides a content collaboration platform worldwide. The company's platform allows individuals, families, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. It serves customers in professional services, technology, media, education, industrial, consumer and retail, and financial services industries.

