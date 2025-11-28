DT Midstream, Inc. $DTM Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Free Report) by 2.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,120,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,731 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in DT Midstream were worth $123,164,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in DT Midstream during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 138.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH purchased a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of DT Midstream by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 436 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised their price target on DT Midstream from $115.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b)” rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of DT Midstream from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.46.

DT Midstream Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:DTM opened at $119.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.17, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $112.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.00. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.30 and a 12-month high of $120.65.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.10. DT Midstream had a net margin of 34.30% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $314.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. DT Midstream has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.150-4.450 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current year.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 15th will be issued a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 15th. DT Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.83%.

DT Midstream Profile

DT Midstream, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. The Pipeline segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines, storage systems, and natural gas gathering lateral pipelines.

