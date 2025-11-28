e.l.f. Beauty $ELF Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Free Report) by 148.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 490,928 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 293,369 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in e.l.f. Beauty were worth $61,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,665,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,337,000 after purchasing an additional 438,575 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB raised its stake in e.l.f. Beauty by 42.6% in the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,157,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,696,000 after buying an additional 345,760 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in e.l.f. Beauty by 1.3% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 951,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,381,000 after acquiring an additional 12,339 shares in the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 9.9% during the first quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 682,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,823,000 after acquiring an additional 61,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 167.8% during the first quarter. Prime Capital Management Co Ltd now owns 604,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,959,000 after acquiring an additional 378,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.44% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mandy J. Fields sold 5,298 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.21, for a total value of $795,812.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 58,856 shares in the company, valued at $8,840,759.76. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Joshua Allen Franks sold 7,913 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,147,385.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 99,369 shares in the company, valued at $14,408,505. This trade represents a 7.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 296,430 shares of company stock worth $40,444,041. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

e.l.f. Beauty Stock Performance

NYSE ELF opened at $75.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 1.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.70. e.l.f. Beauty has a fifty-two week low of $49.40 and a fifty-two week high of $150.99.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $343.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $367.89 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 5.90%.The company’s revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. e.l.f. Beauty has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.800-2.850 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ELF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $121.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $121.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded e.l.f. Beauty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.80.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of inclusive, accessible, clean, vegan and cruelty free cosmetics and skin care products. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers and international business channels. Its brands include elf, elf skin, WELL People and KEYS soulcare.

