Enersys $ENS Shares Sold by ACK Asset Management LLC

ACK Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Enersys (NYSE:ENS – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 584,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 40,000 shares during the period. Enersys makes up about 6.6% of ACK Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. ACK Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Enersys were worth $50,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Enersys during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in Enersys by 2,500.0% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Gen Wealth Partners Inc bought a new position in Enersys in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its position in Enersys by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Enersys by 34.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,036 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. 94.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Enersys Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of ENS stock opened at $142.81 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.13. Enersys has a fifty-two week low of $76.57 and a fifty-two week high of $144.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Enersys Dividend Announcement

Enersys ( NYSE:ENS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The industrial products company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Enersys had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 21.99%. The company had revenue of $951.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $890.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Enersys’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Enersys has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.710-2.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enersys will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 26th. Investors of record on Friday, December 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 12th. Enersys’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.28%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Enersys in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Enersys in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Enersys from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Enersys in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Enersys from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and four have issued a Buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

About Enersys

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications worldwide. It operates in four segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, Specialty, and New Ventures. The Energy Systems segment offers uninterruptible power systems (UPS) applications for computer and computer-controlled systems, as well as telecommunications systems; switchgear and electrical control systems used in industrial facilities and electric utilities, large-scale energy storage, and energy pipelines; integrated power solutions and services to broadband, telecom, data center, and renewable and industrial customers; and thermally managed cabinets and enclosures for electronic equipment and batteries.

