Entergy Corporation $ETR Shares Purchased by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 384,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,381 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Entergy worth $31,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ETR. Mattson Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Entergy by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. lifted its holdings in Entergy by 135.7% in the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Entergy by 5,733.3% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Entergy during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Entergy news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 5,136 shares of Entergy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.50, for a total transaction of $495,624.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $762,253.50. The trade was a 39.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Lewis Ropp purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $96.69 per share, for a total transaction of $96,690.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,524.50. This represents a 2,000.00% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 10,179 shares of company stock valued at $981,707 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ETR opened at $96.73 on Friday. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $73.15 and a one year high of $98.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $95.06 and its 200-day moving average is $88.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.63.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter. Entergy had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 11.53%. Equities analysts anticipate that Entergy Corporation will post 3.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 13th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. This is a boost from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is 63.21%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ETR shares. Royal Bank Of Canada raised Entergy to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 28th. Barclays set a $100.00 target price on Entergy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Thursday, September 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $109.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Entergy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Entergy in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.47.

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

