Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 1,899 Shares of Yelp Inc. $YELP

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report) by 24.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,798 shares of the local business review company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,899 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Yelp were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Yelp alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Yelp in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in Yelp during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 83.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,670 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Yelp by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the local business review company’s stock worth $155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yelp in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. 90.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Yelp news, insider Carmen Amara sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.04, for a total transaction of $49,560.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,727,980.64. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO David A. Schwarzbach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.24, for a total transaction of $312,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 170,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,316,923.04. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 36,711 shares of company stock valued at $1,155,019 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Yelp Stock Down 1.1%

Shares of YELP stock opened at $29.06 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $33.36. Yelp Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.29 and a 12-month high of $41.72. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.15, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99.

Yelp (NYSE:YELP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The local business review company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.14. Yelp had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 10.28%.The business had revenue of $376.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Yelp’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Yelp has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yelp Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on YELP shares. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Yelp from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Yelp from $45.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Yelp from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $33.00 price objective on Yelp in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Yelp presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $32.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on YELP

Yelp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Yelp Inc operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YELP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Yelp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yelp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.