Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires 98,180 Shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. $TV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa S.A. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 272.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 134,168 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98,180 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Televisa were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its holdings in Grupo Televisa by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 17,946,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,406,000 after purchasing an additional 827,363 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa by 99.9% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,440,000 after buying an additional 3,842,375 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Grupo Televisa by 4.3% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 7,090,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,409,000 after buying an additional 294,300 shares in the last quarter. GFS Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Grupo Televisa in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,692,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Grupo Televisa by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,441,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after buying an additional 129,282 shares during the last quarter. 55.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TV opened at $2.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.45. The company has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -2.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 2.02. Grupo Televisa S.A. has a twelve month low of $1.55 and a twelve month high of $3.10.

Grupo Televisa ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 24th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $798.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.66 billion. Grupo Televisa had a negative return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 18.27%. On average, analysts predict that Grupo Televisa S.A. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TV shares. Zacks Research cut shares of Grupo Televisa from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Grupo Televisa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $2.60 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 8th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research note on Monday, October 27th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Grupo Televisa in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Grupo Televisa from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.73.

Grupo Televisa, SAB., together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cable companies and provides direct-to-home satellite pay television system in Mexico and the United States. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription, as well as local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

