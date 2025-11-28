Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 5,870 Oklo Inc. $OKLO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Get Oklo alerts:

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. MRA Advisory Group lifted its position in Oklo by 2.8% during the second quarter. MRA Advisory Group now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Oklo during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Oklo by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 4.2% in the first quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 13,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 92,378 shares of Oklo stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.73, for a total value of $8,658,589.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 75,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,098,922.74. This trade represents a 54.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jacob Dewitte sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $33,678,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 9,780,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,097,913,801.48. This represents a 2.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 503,323 shares of company stock valued at $53,914,143. Company insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Oklo Stock Performance

Shares of OKLO stock opened at $88.87 on Friday. Oklo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.14 and a fifty-two week high of $193.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -164.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKLO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Oklo from $117.00 to $111.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 23rd. HC Wainwright upped their price target on Oklo from $55.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Oklo in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, eight have given a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on OKLO

Oklo Company Profile

(Free Report)

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oklo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oklo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.