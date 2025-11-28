Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust $BCX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 21.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,382 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,072 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 431.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,442 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 6,041 shares during the period. Choreo LLC increased its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 12,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,339 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,018 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 32,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 78.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 43,124 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 18,915 shares in the last quarter.

BCX opened at $10.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 1-year low of $7.84 and a 1-year high of $10.50.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 14th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 8.2%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

