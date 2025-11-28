Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Boosts Stake in L.B. Foster Company $FSTR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of L.B. Foster Company (NASDAQ:FSTR – Free Report) by 29.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,030 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.13% of L.B. Foster worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get L.B. Foster alerts:

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in L.B. Foster during the 2nd quarter valued at about $489,000. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of L.B. Foster in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Singular Research upgraded L.B. Foster to a “moderate buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of L.B. Foster from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, L.B. Foster has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

L.B. Foster Stock Up 1.8%

L.B. Foster stock opened at $26.95 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $280.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.97. L.B. Foster Company has a 52 week low of $17.16 and a 52 week high of $29.77.

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $138.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.38 million. L.B. Foster had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 3.64%. L.B. Foster has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that L.B. Foster Company will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Aron R. English sold 1,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.94, for a total transaction of $46,471.50. Following the sale, the insider owned 1,265,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,100,759.76. This trade represents a 0.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian H. Kelly sold 10,000 shares of L.B. Foster stock in a transaction on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total transaction of $271,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 79,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,145,583.05. The trade was a 11.23% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 57,317 shares of company stock worth $1,552,048 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About L.B. Foster

(Free Report)

L.B. Foster Company provides engineered and manufactured products and services for the building and infrastructure projects in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Rail, Technologies, and Services; and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail, Technologies, and Services segment offers new rail to passenger and short line freight railroads, industrial companies, and rail contractors, as well as used rails; rail accessories, such as rack spikes, bolts, angle bars, tie plates, and other products; insulated rail joints and related accessories; fixation fasteners, coverboards, and special accessories; and trackwork products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for L.B. Foster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L.B. Foster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.