Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys New Position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF $TAIL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF (BATS:TAIL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.33% of Cambria Tail Risk ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 109,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 9,819 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management lifted its stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 10.3% during the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 28,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 2,613 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in Cambria Tail Risk ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $6,132,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Cambria Tail Risk ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 150,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,809,000 after buying an additional 4,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mezzasalma Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cambria Tail Risk ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $324,000.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Stock Performance

BATS TAIL opened at $11.90 on Friday. Cambria Tail Risk ETF has a 1 year low of $10.90 and a 1 year high of $14.67. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.73 million, a P/E ratio of 23.34 and a beta of -0.31.

Cambria Tail Risk ETF Dividend Announcement

About Cambria Tail Risk ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.0476 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 18th.

The Cambria Tail Risk ETF (TAIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in target outcome asset allocation. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds mostly cash and treasuries while using the strategy of buying put options on the S&P 500 with the purpose of portfolio downside protection.

