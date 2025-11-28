Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 11,443 MFS Active Value ETF $MFSV

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in MFS Active Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MFSV – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.46% of MFS Active Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MFS Active Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $1,761,000.

MFS Active Value ETF stock opened at $26.21 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $25.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.50. MFS Active Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.75 and a 12-month high of $26.34. The stock has a market cap of $123.19 million, a P/E ratio of 19.36 and a beta of 0.95.

The MFS Active Value ETF (MFSV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US and non-US value stocks of any market capitalization. The fund utilizes a bottom-up fundamental approach to select investments. MFSV was launched on Dec 5, 2024 and is issued by MFS.

