Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Buys Shares of 7,322 ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF $ISPY

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:ISPY – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. grew its stake in ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 20.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 1,342,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,507,000 after purchasing an additional 230,134 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 21.0% during the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 952,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,107,000 after purchasing an additional 165,600 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 895,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,702,000 after buying an additional 156,473 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 731,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,025,000 after buying an additional 66,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 324,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 79,128 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ISPY opened at $45.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.81 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.37. ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $46.72.

ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF Company Profile

The ProShares S&P 500 High Income ETF (ISPY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Daily Covered Call index. The fund tracks an index pursuing a daily covered call writing strategy on the stocks of the S&P 500 Index. The fund seeks generate a high level of income combined with the performance returns of the S&P 500 Index over the long term.

Featured Articles

