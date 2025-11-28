Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Cuts Holdings in Select Water Solutions, Inc. $WTTR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Free Report) by 58.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 51,604 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Select Water Solutions were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WTTR. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Select Water Solutions by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 5,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Select Water Solutions by 5,584.0% in the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 6,980 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $155,000. Petrus Trust Company LTA bought a new stake in shares of Select Water Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of Select Water Solutions by 90.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 19,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 9,188 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WTTR shares. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Northland Capmk lowered Select Water Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Select Water Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 8th. Northland Securities lowered Select Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Select Water Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Select Water Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.25.

Shares of WTTR opened at $9.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.49. Select Water Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.20 and a 1-year high of $15.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 52.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Select Water Solutions (NYSE:WTTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. The company had revenue of $322.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.39 million. Select Water Solutions had a return on equity of 2.26% and a net margin of 1.41%.The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Select Water Solutions, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 7th were given a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 7th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.8%. Select Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 147.37%.

In other Select Water Solutions news, CEO John Schmitz sold 152,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.04, for a total transaction of $1,679,989.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 39,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $437,691.84. This trade represents a 79.33% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

Select Water Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and chemical solutions to the energy industry in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Services, Water Infrastructure, and Chemical Technologies. The Water Services segment provides water-related services, including water sourcing, water transfer, flowback and well testing, water containment, fluids hauling, water monitoring, and water network automation; technology solutions comprising hydrographic mapping, water volume and quality monitoring, remote pit and tank monitoring, leak detection, asset and fuel tracking, and automated-equipment services, as well as various surface rental equipment and workforce accommodation services.

