Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF $JVAL

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL – Free Report) by 39.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,786 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.06% of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF worth $320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JVAL. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 166,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,890,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 17.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 980,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,605,000 after buying an additional 147,494 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $446,000. L & S Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 15,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY boosted its holdings in JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 1,196,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,571,000 after acquiring an additional 5,222 shares during the period.

JVAL opened at $48.52 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.73. JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $35.62 and a 1 year high of $48.96. The firm has a market cap of $557.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.00.

The JPMorgan U.S. Value Factor ETF (JVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JP Morgan US Value Factor index. The fund tracks an index of large-cap US equities that are selected and weighted by four relative valuation factors: book yield, earnings yield, dividend yield and cash flow yield.

