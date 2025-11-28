Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in American Assets Trust, Inc. $AAT

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT – Free Report) by 28.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,531 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in American Assets Trust were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in American Assets Trust during the first quarter worth $16,603,000. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $5,612,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,030,121 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,887,000 after acquiring an additional 236,376 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $2,758,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in American Assets Trust by 534.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 158,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 133,329 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of American Assets Trust from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Assets Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Shares of NYSE:AAT opened at $19.48 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $19.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.20. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.69 and a 52-week high of $29.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 5.43% and a net margin of 13.98%.The business had revenue of $109.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.71 million. American Assets Trust has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.930-2.010 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.0%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.65%.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust ("REIT"), headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 55 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Washington, Oregon, Texas and Hawaii.

