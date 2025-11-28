Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $290,000 Holdings in Braze, Inc. $BRZE

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report) by 88.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,334 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,923 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Braze were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Braze alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Braze during the 1st quarter worth about $691,000. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in Braze by 250.6% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 17,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC bought a new position in Braze during the first quarter worth about $356,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Braze by 45.9% during the second quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,169,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,873,000 after buying an additional 368,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Braze by 5.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,911,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,542,000 after buying an additional 447,746 shares during the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Braze

In other Braze news, General Counsel Susan Wiseman sold 4,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $122,851.92. Following the transaction, the general counsel owned 219,794 shares in the company, valued at $6,059,720.58. This trade represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Astha Malik sold 14,322 shares of Braze stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $381,538.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 219,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,843,164.32. This represents a 6.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold a total of 71,827 shares of company stock valued at $1,962,397 over the last ninety days. 18.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Braze Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BRZE opened at $28.32 on Friday. Braze, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $48.33. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.23 and a beta of 1.10.

Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.25). Braze had a negative net margin of 16.62% and a negative return on equity of 17.97%. The business had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BRZE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on Braze from $48.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 5th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a report on Wednesday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Braze in a research report on Wednesday, October 22nd. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Braze in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Braze

Braze Company Profile

(Free Report)

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Braze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Braze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.