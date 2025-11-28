Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $303,000 Stock Position in Arhaus, Inc. $ARHS

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Arhaus, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARHS – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,942 shares of the company’s stock after selling 42,209 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Arhaus were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ARHS. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Arhaus by 185.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its stake in Arhaus by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 13,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in Arhaus by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. XML Financial LLC acquired a new position in Arhaus in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in Arhaus during the 1st quarter worth $176,000. 27.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ARHS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Arhaus from $10.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective (up previously from $9.00) on shares of Arhaus in a report on Friday, August 8th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Arhaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Arhaus in a research note on Monday. Finally, Gordon Haskett initiated coverage on shares of Arhaus in a research report on Thursday, September 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eleven have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.11.

Arhaus stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.15, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 2.52. Arhaus, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $13.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.90.

Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $344.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $338.26 million. Arhaus had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. Arhaus has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities analysts predict that Arhaus, Inc. will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Arhaus, Inc operates as a lifestyle brand and premium retailer in the home furnishings market in the United States. It provides merchandise assortments across various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, and outdoor. The company's furniture products comprise bedroom, dining room, living room, and home office furnishings, which includes sofas, dining tables and chairs, accent chairs, console and coffee tables, beds, headboards, dressers, desks, bookcases, modular storage, and other items; and outdoor products, such as outdoor dining tables, chairs, chaises and other furniture, lighting, textiles, décor, umbrellas, and fire pits.

