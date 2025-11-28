Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $327,000 Stock Position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF $MMSC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:MMSC – Free Report) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,835 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,828 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 1.32% of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF by 42.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MMSC opened at $24.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.09 million, a P/E ratio of 33.47 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.79. First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $15.78 and a 12-month high of $24.85.

The First Trust Multi-Manager Small Cap Opportunities ETF (MMSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund is an actively managed ETF that utilizes a multi-manager approach to provide exposure to small-cap US growth stocks. MMSC was launched on Oct 13, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

