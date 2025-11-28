Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $328,000 Holdings in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $ETON

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETON – Free Report) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,050 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,734 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Eton Pharmaceuticals worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $101,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Eton Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Institutional investors own 27.86% of the company’s stock.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ ETON opened at $16.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $434.22 million, a PE ratio of -64.76 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $18.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.09. Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.09 and a 52-week high of $23.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Eton Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ETON Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.20). Eton Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.32% and a negative net margin of 9.50%.The firm had revenue of $22.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.47 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Eton Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Eton Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, acquiring, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for rare diseases. The company offers ALKINDI SPRINKLE, a replacement therapy for adrenocortical insufficiency in children under 17 years of age; Carglumic Acid for the treatment of acute and chronic hyperammonemia due to N-acetylglutamate Synthase deficiency; Betaine Anhydrous for the treatment of homocystinuria; and Nitisinone for the treatment of tyrosinemia type 1.

