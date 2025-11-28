Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Position in Inter & Co. Inc. $INTR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Free Report) by 52.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,573 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,984 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Inter & Co. Inc. were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTR. Summit Securities Group LLC increased its position in Inter & Co. Inc. by 1,375.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 8,457 shares in the last quarter. Banco BTG Pactual S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the 1st quarter worth about $110,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. during the second quarter worth about $136,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. by 72.8% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 25,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 10,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. 22.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTR stock opened at $8.87 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.03. Inter & Co. Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.88 and a 12-month high of $10.22.

Inter & Co. Inc. ( NASDAQ:INTR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. Inter & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 12.57% and a net margin of 12.46%.The company had revenue of $396.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Inter & Co. Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Itau BBA Securities lowered shares of Inter & Co. Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Inter & Co. Inc. in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.20 to $10.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Inter & Co. Inc. from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.32.

Inter & Co, Inc Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application.

