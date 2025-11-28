Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Invests $322,000 in Alignment Healthcare, Inc. $ALHC

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHCFree Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 22,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 142.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,215 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Alignment Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $160,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 10.2% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 12,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Partners Ltd bought a new position in Alignment Healthcare in the first quarter worth $194,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $19.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -160.17 and a beta of 1.17. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $21.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.50.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHCGet Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $993.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $980.90 million. Alignment Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a negative return on equity of 16.23%. Alignment Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 43.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Alignment Healthcare has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alignment Healthcare news, President Dawn Christine Maroney sold 215,662 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total value of $3,539,013.42. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 1,797,237 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,492,659.17. This trade represents a 10.71% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher J. Joyce sold 30,939 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $507,708.99. Following the transaction, the insider owned 343,592 shares in the company, valued at $5,638,344.72. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 7,582,116 shares of company stock valued at $122,276,938 over the last three months. Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research cut shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 28th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alignment Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating, three have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alignment Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.05.

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

