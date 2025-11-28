Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New $295,000 Investment in BlackBerry Limited $BB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 64,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry during the first quarter worth about $37,000. LeConte Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackBerry during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in shares of BlackBerry in the second quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 16.7% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 4,525 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.48% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO John Joseph Giamatteo sold 28,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.62, for a total value of $130,944.66. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 568,164 shares in the company, valued at $2,624,917.68. The trade was a 4.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip S. Kurtz sold 44,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.95, for a total transaction of $218,681.10. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 95,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,566.60. The trade was a 31.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 88,565 shares of company stock worth $423,706. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BB. Zacks Research downgraded BlackBerry from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, October 3rd. TD Securities downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a report on Friday, October 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $4.60 price target on shares of BlackBerry in a research note on Friday, September 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.10.

BlackBerry Stock Up 1.9%

BB stock opened at $4.08 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.18. BlackBerry Limited has a 52 week low of $2.51 and a 52 week high of $6.24. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -407.50 and a beta of 1.51.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $130.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.03 million. BlackBerry had a negative net margin of 0.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.07%. BlackBerry’s revenue was down 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. BlackBerry has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.040 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Company Profile

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers CylanceENDPOINT, an integrated endpoint security solution; CylanceGUARD, a managed detection and response solution; CylanceEDGE, an AI-powered continuous authentication zero trust network access solution; CylanceINTELLIGENCE, a contextual cyber threat intelligence service; BlackBerry Dynamics offers a development platform and secure container for mobile applications; BlackBerry Workspaces a secure Enterprise File Sync and Share (EFSS) solution; BlackBerry Messenger (BBM) Enterprise, an enterprise-grade secure instant messaging solution for messaging, voice and video; BlackBerry SecuSUITE is a certified, multi-OS voice and text messaging solution; BlackBerry AtHoc, a secure networked critical event management solution; and BlackBerry unified endpoint management (UEM) solutions.

Featured Articles

