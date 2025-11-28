Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF $FLDB

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FLDB – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 5,705 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 0.08% of Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FLDB opened at $50.54 on Friday. Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $50.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.56.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 26th.

Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity Low Duration Bond ETF (FLDB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of investment-grade, domestic and foreign fixed income securities with broad maturities. It aims to maintain a dollar-weighted average portfolio maturity of two years or less, and duration of one year or less.

