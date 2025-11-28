Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF $XPND

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XPND – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $320,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 1.12% of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 170.5% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $462,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $963,000. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Expanded Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $4,279,000.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Trading Up 0.9%

NYSEARCA:XPND opened at $35.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average is $34.43. First Trust Expanded Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $24.15 and a 12 month high of $38.47. The company has a market capitalization of $35.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.72 and a beta of 1.25.

First Trust Expanded Technology ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Expanded Technology ETF (XPND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund actively invests in US stocks whose businesses are derived from or dependent on technology. XPND was launched on Jun 14, 2021 and is managed by First Trust.

