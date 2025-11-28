Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Owens & Minor, Inc. $OMI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 36,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $330,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OMI. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its holdings in Owens & Minor by 76.6% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 44,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 25.0% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 3.6% during the second quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 61,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 52.2% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,302 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Baird R W upgraded Owens & Minor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 8th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Owens & Minor from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 12th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Owens & Minor in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. UBS Group set a $7.00 price objective on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Owens & Minor in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

Shares of OMI stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $213.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.27. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.58 and a 1 year high of $15.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.93.

Owens & Minor (NYSE:OMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Owens & Minor had a positive return on equity of 26.59% and a negative net margin of 13.78%.The company had revenue of $697.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. Owens & Minor’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Owens & Minor has set its FY 2025 guidance at 1.020-1.070 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens & Minor, Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Owens & Minor, Inc is a healthcare solutions company, which engages in the product manufacturing and delivery, home health supply, and perioperative services to support care through the hospital and into the home. It operates through the Products and Healthcare Services, and Patient Direct segments.

