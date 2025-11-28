Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in PLDT Inc. $PHI

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,652 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $275,000.

Get PLDT alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PLDT by 9.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 120,757 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 10,505 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 227.9% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 77,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 53,861 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 47.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 63,008 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 20,132 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,776 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 27,769 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLDT by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 32,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 2,815 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.26% of the company’s stock.

PLDT Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of PLDT stock opened at $22.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.37. PLDT Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.61 and a 52-week high of $25.12.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 11th. The technology company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). PLDT had a return on equity of 28.96% and a net margin of 14.67%.The firm had revenue of $910.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $953.29 million. On average, analysts predict that PLDT Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded PLDT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of PLDT in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of PLDT from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Reduce”.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLDT

About PLDT

(Free Report)

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.