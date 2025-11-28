Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases 6,309 Shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust $BTZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust (NYSE:BTZ – Free Report) by 24.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,753 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,309 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 8.1% during the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 5,581,167 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $59,830,000 after acquiring an additional 419,791 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust during the first quarter worth about $3,193,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,629,233 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $17,465,000 after purchasing an additional 189,018 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 953,632 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,223,000 after purchasing an additional 175,452 shares during the period. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. grew its position in shares of BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 46,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 18,350 shares during the period.

NYSE BTZ opened at $10.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.92. BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust has a 52-week low of $9.54 and a 52-week high of $11.18.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 28th. Investors of record on Friday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0839 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 14th.

BlackRock Credit Allocation Income Trust is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock (Singapore) Limited. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. For the fixed income portion of the portfolio, the fund primarily invests in securities with an average credit quality of BBB by Standard & Poor's Corporation.

