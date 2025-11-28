Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Simplify Bond Bull ETF $RFIX

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.22% of Simplify Bond Bull ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Simplify Bond Bull ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fluent Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF by 24.4% during the second quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 483,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,519,000 after purchasing an additional 94,841 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the first quarter worth $3,696,000. GK Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $684,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $599,000. Finally, Townsquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Simplify Bond Bull ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $577,000.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA RFIX opened at $41.58 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.46. Simplify Bond Bull ETF has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $60.49.

Simplify Bond Bull ETF Company Profile

The Simplify Downside Interest Rate Hedge Strategy ETF (RFIX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in spreads alternatives. The fund is actively managed, seeking interest rate protection against the decrease in long-term interest rates and income generation in volatile market conditions. Investments include OTC interest-rate derivatives, US Treasurys, TIPS, and investment-grade bonds of any maturities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simplify Bond Bull ETF (NYSEARCA:RFIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Bond Bull ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Bond Bull ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.