Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $MIRM

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 259.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB raised its stake in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 4,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the period.

In other Mirum Pharmaceuticals news, Director Laura Brege sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total value of $1,264,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 15,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,168,303.20. The trade was a 51.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric Bjerkholt sold 9,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $728,023.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 39,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,036,219.45. This represents a 19.34% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 14.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MIRM stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.88 and a fifty-two week high of $78.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.16. The firm has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -85.03 and a beta of 0.75.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $133.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.11 million. Mirum Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 16.47% and a negative net margin of 8.78%.The firm’s revenue was up 47.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.30) EPS. Mirum Pharmaceuticals has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts predict that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MIRM. JMP Securities set a $95.00 target price on Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 8th. Citigroup reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $53.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Finally, Citizens Jmp raised their price target on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.91.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for debilitating rare and orphan diseases. Its lead product candidate is LIVMARLI (maralixibat), an orally administered and minimally absorbed ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is approved for the treatment of cholestatic pruritus in patients with Alagille syndrome in the United States and internationally.

