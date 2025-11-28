Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 9,762 TWFG, Inc. $TWFG

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in TWFG, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWFG – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 9,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in TWFG during the first quarter worth approximately $15,501,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TWFG by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,988,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,470,000 after acquiring an additional 434,997 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TWFG during the second quarter worth $12,049,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of TWFG by 15.7% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,170,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,176,000 after purchasing an additional 159,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TWFG by 176.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 68,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,105,000 after purchasing an additional 43,535 shares during the last quarter.

TWFG opened at $28.59 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.70. The company has a current ratio of 101.35, a quick ratio of 101.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. TWFG, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.52 and a 1 year high of $36.85. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.98 and a beta of 0.25.

TWFG ( NASDAQ:TWFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $64.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.15 million. TWFG had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 2.87%. TWFG has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Analysts forecast that TWFG, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on TWFG from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on shares of TWFG in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of TWFG in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of TWFG from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of TWFG from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TWFG presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.86.

TWFG, Inc operates an independent distribution platform for personal and commercial insurance products in the United States. Its personal and commercial insurance products include auto, home, renters, life, health, motorcycle, umbrella, boat, recreational vehicle, flood, wind, event, luxury item, general liability, property, business auto, workers’ compensation, business owner policy, and professional liability insurance products, as well as commercial bonds and group benefits.

