Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF $EWZ

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF (NYSEARCA:EWZ – Free Report) by 42.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,579 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EWZ. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 819.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 60.0% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,760 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 92.0% during the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,784 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Brazil ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of NYSEARCA EWZ opened at $33.47 on Friday. iShares MSCI Brazil ETF has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $33.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $31.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.87.

iShares MSCI Brazil ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Brazil Capped Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Brazil Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Brazilian market, as measured by the MSCI Brazil Index (the Index).

