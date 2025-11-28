Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. $AGIO

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGIO – Free Report) by 55.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,453 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals were worth $336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGIO. Erste Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 10.9% in the first quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,229,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $65,439,000 after acquiring an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 743,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,770,000 after purchasing an additional 440,000 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,652 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,299,000 after purchasing an additional 91,482 shares during the period. SCS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth about $17,905,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Agios Pharmaceuticals by 207.6% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 386,523 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,325,000 after buying an additional 260,845 shares during the period.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Cecilia Jones sold 3,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.77, for a total transaction of $134,247.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 33,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,245,399.90. The trade was a 9.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Theodore James Jr. Washburn sold 8,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $315,091.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 868 shares in the company, valued at $32,003.16. The trade was a 90.78% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 16,099 shares of company stock valued at $620,092 in the last three months. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2%

Agios Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $29.04 on Friday. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.24 and a 52-week high of $62.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a PE ratio of -4.15 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.80.

Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.78) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.93) by $0.15. Agios Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 895.86% and a negative return on equity of 28.35%. The business had revenue of $12.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $16.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -6.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AGIO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 20th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered Agios Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $57.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 21st. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on Agios Pharmaceuticals from $54.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.78.

Agios Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines in the field of cellular metabolism in the United States. Its lead product includes PYRUKYND (mitapivat), an activator of wild-type and mutant pyruvate kinase (PK), enzymes for the treatment of hemolytic anemias.

