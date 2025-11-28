Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,096 Shares of Intuitive Machines, Inc. $LUNR

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,119 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,096 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Machines were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Intuitive Machines alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Machines by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. grew its holdings in Intuitive Machines by 10.0% during the first quarter. Philadelphia Trust Co. now owns 11,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. IPG Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Machines in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Freedom Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Machines by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 3,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Intuitive Machines during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Intuitive Machines

In other news, Director Michael Blitzer acquired 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.83 per share, with a total value of $883,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,931,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,052,919.84. The trade was a 5.46% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intuitive Machines Stock Down 1.1%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of Intuitive Machines stock opened at $9.29 on Friday. Intuitive Machines, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.14 and a twelve month high of $24.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.62. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.76 and a beta of 1.42.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LUNR shares. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Machines and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Monday, August 18th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Intuitive Machines in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Intuitive Machines in a report on Monday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.50.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LUNR

Intuitive Machines Profile

(Free Report)

Intuitive Machines, Inc designs, manufactures, and operates space products and services in the United States. Its space systems and space infrastructure enable scientific and human exploration and utilization of lunar resources to support sustainable human presence on the moon. The company offers lunar access services, such µNova, lunar surface rover services, fixed lunar surface services, lunar orbit delivery services, rideshare delivery services to lunar orbit, as well as content sales and marketing sponsorships; and orbital services, including satellite delivery and rideshare, satellite servicing and refueling, space station servicing, satellite repositioning, and orbital debris removal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Machines, Inc. (NASDAQ:LUNR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.